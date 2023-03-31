Objects of desire: Lotus Arts de Vivre's latest exhibit 'Tales of Asia'

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

A sculpture of the magnificent lion—with a boastful roar—carved in sandalwood, featuring intricate sterling silver embellishments on the beast’s face. This exquisitely-crafted piece was what caught our attention in the slew of coveted ones that are on display at The Claridges New Delhi. The event in question is Tales of Asia, an exhibit that includes unique designs along with the masterful use of natural materials in jewellery, handbags, home décor, as well as gifting, by Thailand-based brand Lotus Arts de Vivre.

Back in the capital after a four-year hiatus, this exhibition will conclude in the Capital today—is hosted in partnership with Mumbai-based antique, fine jewellery and objets d’Art dealer, Heeramaneck & Son, at the newly-launched Thai restaurant, Erawaan.

Of crafts and artistry

In four decades, Rolf and Helen von Bueren’s Lotus Arts de Vivre has become a brand that epitomises fine craftsmanship and creativity, often drawing inspiration from rich crafts across Asia. What started as a hobby—the husband-wife duo is an avid collector of fine jewellery and art—later transformed into a family-run business for the von Buerens. In more than 40 years, the brand has achieved global recognition for its impeccably-crafted objets d’art.

Speaking to this newspaper, Nicklas Von Bueren, the current CEO of Lotus Arts de Vivre and son of Rolf and Helen, said, “The brand has always been a disruptor in the industry by fusing natural materials such as diamonds with wood and coral, resulting in unique and beautiful pieces that are seldom seen in the fine jewellery markets.”

With limited edition, statement pieces fancied by royalty and celebrities alike, each work of art has a story to tell. Nicklas shared, “We are very niche suppliers. While we have about 150 people in our workshop in Bangkok, we are involved in every piece of art in terms of sourcing and design. So, an important part of the brand is that every piece is a story.”

Among the standout pieces is a golden bowl, hand-carved from shell in the shape of a lotus leaf and embellished with leaf motifs in gold. The wooden happy monk sculpture created from a single piece of redwood and embellished with sterling silver is yet another striking work of art. Apart from sculptures, there is an array of fine jewellery. A piece that captivated those browsing through these objects was a pair of scarab earrings—these are shaped as the beetle’s wings and feature rose-cut white diamonds mounted in black rhodium sterling silver and pink gold.

Deep roots in India

Lotus Arts de Vivre has a special relationship with India, with Rolf von Bueren having visited the country numerous times for close to half a century. The brand also has an association with Delhi—they enjoy long-standing relationships with their capital-based clientele. Nicklas added, “We aim to remain niche and operate in select cities in India while exploring different ways to expand our brand in the jewellery and home sectors, especially in this country where people have large homes and love to decorate.

With the vast and rapidly-growing market potential in India, we see the brand as having immense scope for growth in the future.” This exhibit is an absolute must-see for anyone seeking to experience luxury and beauty at its finest.

