Mega PTM held in govt, MCD schools

The meeting was conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools and over 1,500 MCD schools, said officials.

01st May 2023

NEW DELHI: The first-ever joint parents-teacher meeting was organised in all the Delhi government and MCD schools on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that they will now work to transform the civic body-run schools.

The meeting was conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools and over 1,500 MCD schools, said officials.“Today, a mega PTM is being held in both MCD and Delhi government schools in Delhi. Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers, and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well,” said Kejriwal.

