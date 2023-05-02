Man held for stealing Rs 1,200 from tea shop gets bail on bond of Rs 20,000 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man, who was arrested along with three aides, for allegedly stealing Rs 1200 after breaking open a tea shop was granted bail by a Delhi court on a personal bond of Rs.20,000 with one surety of equal amount. “Veracity of allegations and involvement of the accused would be well examined during the course of the trial.

Bail cannot be denied to the accused as a matter of punishment,” Additional sessions judge Shailender Malik said in a recent order. On the intervening night of January 18-19, Ravi along with Anil Rai, Sanjay Thakur and Sagar allegedly stole Rs.1200 after breaking open the lock of the tea shop of complainant Om Prakash. ASI Sushil Kumar, in the report, stated that the accused was apprehended by the patrolling cops on the spot itself.

An FIR has been registered at Naraina Police Station under IPC sections 457, (Punishment for committing house break), 380 (Theft), 411(dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons).

The court took note of the argument of Advocate Puran Chand, appearing for the accused Ravi that his client is in judicial custody since January 19 and is no more required in the investigation. The charge sheet in the matter has already been filed, and the counsel submitted.

Accordingly, Ravi was admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of equal amount subject to the satisfaction of the court concerned and subject to the conditions that the accused shall not influence the witnesses; the accused shall not leave the country without the permission of the court; accused shall not tamper with the evidence; accused shall appear before the court on every hearing.

NEW DELHI: A man, who was arrested along with three aides, for allegedly stealing Rs 1200 after breaking open a tea shop was granted bail by a Delhi court on a personal bond of Rs.20,000 with one surety of equal amount. “Veracity of allegations and involvement of the accused would be well examined during the course of the trial. Bail cannot be denied to the accused as a matter of punishment,” Additional sessions judge Shailender Malik said in a recent order. On the intervening night of January 18-19, Ravi along with Anil Rai, Sanjay Thakur and Sagar allegedly stole Rs.1200 after breaking open the lock of the tea shop of complainant Om Prakash. ASI Sushil Kumar, in the report, stated that the accused was apprehended by the patrolling cops on the spot itself. An FIR has been registered at Naraina Police Station under IPC sections 457, (Punishment for committing house break), 380 (Theft), 411(dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court took note of the argument of Advocate Puran Chand, appearing for the accused Ravi that his client is in judicial custody since January 19 and is no more required in the investigation. The charge sheet in the matter has already been filed, and the counsel submitted. Accordingly, Ravi was admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of equal amount subject to the satisfaction of the court concerned and subject to the conditions that the accused shall not influence the witnesses; the accused shall not leave the country without the permission of the court; accused shall not tamper with the evidence; accused shall appear before the court on every hearing.