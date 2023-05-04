Eco-friendly spaces unlocked

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

Travel, food, décor­—no matter what the space, sustainability as a concept has become a way of life especially post the pandemic. Sometimes, many may view it as an expensive proposition. Fortunately, redecorating your home does not have to be a pricey endeavour. There are plenty of easy and affordable ways to spruce up your space on a budget. To explore more ideas and gain insight into easy ways to redecorate your home on a budget, we speak to three Delhi-based designers.

Nivasa

Creativity is key

Stressing on budget-friendly décor, Saba Kapoor, co-founder and designer of Nivasa—the Sultanpur-based brand specialises in luxury interiors, furniture, and more—shares, “Use what you have. Take a look around your home and see what you already have that can be repurposed or moved to a different room. You can create a new look by simply rearranging your furniture or switching out décor­ pieces.” The designer also recommends getting creative with DIY décor­. “Creating your own décor pieces can be a fun and affordable way to personalise your home. You can make art pieces, decorative pillows, or even furniture pieces with a little bit of creativity and effort.”

Changing upholstery and textile-based accents including curtains, throw pillows, or even a rug, can give a room a new look and feel. “Look for affordable options that match your style and colour scheme. Use wallpaper or decals, and don’t underestimate the impact of lighting. Changing up your lighting can dramatically change the mood and ambience of a room. Look for affordable options such as floor lamps or string lights to add warmth and cosiness.”

Creating different zones

Multifunctional spaces are a true amalgamation of various functions in the same space at different points in time, shares Monica Chadha, founder and interior designer of Design Deconstruct, Vasant Kunj. Chadha suggests, “You can use screens to distinguish spaces for different functions, or just rearrange furniture, use a different colour palette, or install area-specific lights to create different zones.”

The designer also recommends creating multi-functional spaces in which existing rooms double up as workstations, workout areas, or meditation spaces. “All homes can’t accommodate new features due to a lack of space or the existing layout. In such cases, we need multi-functional spaces.”

Bringing life to spaces

Saket Tyagi, founder of Green Ladder Architects & Interiors, mentions that, when redecorating a home on a budget, all it takes to refresh a room is to rearrange existing furniture. He shares, “Experiment with different layouts to see what works best for your space.” Tyagi also recommends using throw pillows as an easy and inexpensive way to add colour and texture to a room.

FUNCTIONAL & SUSTAINABLE

Saba Kapoor says, “Incorporate plants for a natural touch and improved air quality.”

Monica Chadha adds, “Use eco-friendly materials such as jute and reclaimed wood to add an earthy touch to interiors.’

Travel, food, décor­—no matter what the space, sustainability as a concept has become a way of life especially post the pandemic. Sometimes, many may view it as an expensive proposition. Fortunately, redecorating your home does not have to be a pricey endeavour. There are plenty of easy and affordable ways to spruce up your space on a budget. To explore more ideas and gain insight into easy ways to redecorate your home on a budget, we speak to three Delhi-based designers. NivasaCreativity is key Stressing on budget-friendly décor, Saba Kapoor, co-founder and designer of Nivasa—the Sultanpur-based brand specialises in luxury interiors, furniture, and more—shares, “Use what you have. Take a look around your home and see what you already have that can be repurposed or moved to a different room. You can create a new look by simply rearranging your furniture or switching out décor­ pieces.” The designer also recommends getting creative with DIY décor­. “Creating your own décor pieces can be a fun and affordable way to personalise your home. You can make art pieces, decorative pillows, or even furniture pieces with a little bit of creativity and effort.” Changing upholstery and textile-based accents including curtains, throw pillows, or even a rug, can give a room a new look and feel. “Look for affordable options that match your style and colour scheme. Use wallpaper or decals, and don’t underestimate the impact of lighting. Changing up your lighting can dramatically change the mood and ambience of a room. Look for affordable options such as floor lamps or string lights to add warmth and cosiness.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Creating different zones Multifunctional spaces are a true amalgamation of various functions in the same space at different points in time, shares Monica Chadha, founder and interior designer of Design Deconstruct, Vasant Kunj. Chadha suggests, “You can use screens to distinguish spaces for different functions, or just rearrange furniture, use a different colour palette, or install area-specific lights to create different zones.” The designer also recommends creating multi-functional spaces in which existing rooms double up as workstations, workout areas, or meditation spaces. “All homes can’t accommodate new features due to a lack of space or the existing layout. In such cases, we need multi-functional spaces.” Bringing life to spaces Saket Tyagi, founder of Green Ladder Architects & Interiors, mentions that, when redecorating a home on a budget, all it takes to refresh a room is to rearrange existing furniture. He shares, “Experiment with different layouts to see what works best for your space.” Tyagi also recommends using throw pillows as an easy and inexpensive way to add colour and texture to a room. FUNCTIONAL & SUSTAINABLE Saba Kapoor says, “Incorporate plants for a natural touch and improved air quality.” Monica Chadha adds, “Use eco-friendly materials such as jute and reclaimed wood to add an earthy touch to interiors.’