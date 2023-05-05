Hundreds left homeless, deprived of basic amenities after demolition drive in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The demolition drive not only left hundreds of individuals homeless but also deprived them of basic amenities, education, and shattered their dreams. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday and Monday, demolished more than a thousand houses in the Bengali colony in Churiya Mohalla Tughlakabad in Delhi, leaving thousands of homeless individuals without shelter. Many of these individuals were employed in menial work such as housemaids, labourers, drivers, and local chefs.

Safia Bano, a 43-year-old resident, constructed her house after saving from her small earnings. She shared that they had bought the land in 2012 for around seven lakh rupees with the dream of a better future for their kids. However, all those dreams were now shattered into rubble. Furthermore, the residents did not receive basic amenities such as proper sanitation and clean drinking water after the demolition drive.

The lack of proper arrangements for women resulted in them not being able to bathe, and they had to go to the forest after dusk to relieve themselves while hiding from senior males. Ramveer, a 46-year-old resident, shared that the authorities not only demolished their houses but also misplaced all the educational materials of their children, leaving them reluctant to go to school.

An official explained that in 1995, an area of over 2,000 bighas around the Tughalaqbad Fort was given to the ASI by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for maintenance purposes. Section 19 of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (1958) clearly states that no one can construct any structure in this protected area. Additionally, section 20 of the same act prohibits any new construction within 100 meters of the protected area.

The locals expressed their anger towards local politicians, accusing them of making empty promises and turning away from their woes. Unnati, a 70-year-old resident, questioned where the politicians were when they needed shelter and accused them of only caring for their votes. The demolition drive not only left thousands of individuals homeless but also deprived them of basic amenities, education, and shattered their dreams. It highlights the need for proper rehabilitation for individuals who are impacted by such drives.

