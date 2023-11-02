AAP will regularise ad-hoc employees wherever it comes to power: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is committed to regularise temporary employees wherever it comes to power. Kejriwal further said that the AAP government is dedicated to making the city clean and beautiful.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House had, on Tuesday, approved a proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitisation workers and promote 3,100 domestic breeding checkers to Multi-Tasking Staff. “We have fulfilled our promise by making sanitation workers permanent.

So far, we have made 6,494 sanitation workers permanent,” Kejriwal said adding that the BJP government, during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, had only exploited the sanitation workers, but the AAP government has given the sanitation staff their rights.

“In the BJP government, there were reports of corruption and employees not receiving their salaries for many months, but now everyone is receiving their salaries on time, and sanitation workers are being made permanent,” he said. The Chief Minister said, “MCD House’s meeting commenced on Tuesday. In that meeting, a proposal was passed to make approximately 5,000 sanitation workers of the MCD permanent employees.

The AAP government came to power in the MCD in January. Since then, we have made around 6,494 sanitation workers permanent.” Speaking about the predicament of sanitation staff, Kejriwal said, “The employment of sanitation workers is often uncertain. They may be called to work today, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be called tomorrow.

They don’t know whether they will work for 15 days or 20 days a month. They even lack clarity about their holidays. Many sanitation workers have not received full salaries. So far, sanitation workers have been subjected to various forms of exploitation.” Claiming that the AAP government are committed to fulfilling election promises, Kejriwal said, “AAP’s government has been in power in Punjab for only one-and-a-half years.

Within this period, we have regularized approximately 30,000 non-permanent employees. This demonstrates the commitment of AAP governments.” He further claimed that the non-permanent employees have been subjected to exploitation under the AAP regime.

“Whenever we get an opportunity in any government, we will regularize non-permanent employees and slowly end the non-permanent sanitation employment system,” Kejriwal said. According to officials, the MCD has over 18,000 sanitation workers on a contractual basis. “AAP in the MCD will continue to regularise remaining employees,” AAP said in an official statement earlier

Resolution passed by the MCD House

Earlier this week, a total of 58 proposals were presented in the MCD House, out of which, 54 have been passed. These include the proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers, deployment of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) employees on the post and the proposal to send MCD school principals to international universities for better training.

