Delhi hospitals see rush of patients with breathing problems

Dr Davinder Kundra, consultant pulmonologist at Manipal Hospital, said up to 50% of the hospital’s ICU beds have patients with respiratory illnesses.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:12 AM

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality deterioration is linked to the health woes of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD. However, this season, patients with no history of such diseases are also heading to health centres with severe symptoms and are being diagnosed with pneumonia and asthma. Doctors link the trend with pollution.

City hospitals are reporting a massive rise in ward admissions of patients suffering from respiratory issues. The ICU admissions have also risen with the patients with respiratory issues making up to 50% of the cases.

Dr Ritu Saxena, chief casualty medical officer, Lok Nayak Hospital, said emergency wings have recorded a rise in the number of patients seeking immediate medical treatment due to respiratory issues.

Dr Davinder Kundra, consultant pulmonologist at Manipal Hospital, said up to 50% of the hospital’s ICU beds have patients with respiratory illnesses. Many among them have pneumonia and asthmatic issues despite no such medical history. 

“The patients are exhibiting all the symptoms of upper to lower respiratory tract issues. It shows that the pollution is now affecting their lungs deeply,” he added. Primus Super Specialty Hospital said that half of its ICU beds are occupied by patients with severe respiratory problems.

