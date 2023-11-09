Delhi pollution: Early winter break for schools 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced early winter break for all school students, starting November 9, in the wake of severe air pollution. The circular issued by the Directorate of Education read,

“In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home. Accordingly, all schools shall observe winter break with effect from November 9-18.”

The circular also stated that the remaining portion of the further orders with regard to the winter break would be issued in due course of time. However, the government school teachers’ association and some parents expressed disappointment over the decision, saying the government has not been able to provide any solution to the pollution.

