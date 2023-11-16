Delhi cops question 19-year-old from Bihar over deep fake video

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have questioned a 19-year-old youth from Bihar in connection with a deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media recently. The police suspect that the youth first uploaded the video on his social media platform and later shared it widely on other platforms. According to a senior Delhi Police official, the alleged man was given notice to join the probe as the video was initially uploaded on social media from his account.

The deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week. The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna’s face.

On November 10, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell registered an FIR under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act in this regard. The Delhi Commission for Women also sent a notice to the city police on Friday in connection with the video, seeking action against the people involved in the act.

Soon after registering an FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to obtain the URL and other details to identify the accused. The suspected youth, a native of Bihar, was then identified and asked to appear before the IFSO Unit and bring his mobile phone, which he claimed was used to upload the video, the officer said.

“We have not made any arrests so far in connection with the case. The alleged man said that he had downloaded the video from an Instagram account. His questioning is underway,” the officer said. A deepfake video refers to a manipulated or artificially generated video produced through advanced deep learning techniques, specifically utilizing generative adversarial networks (GANs).

These sophisticated algorithms meticulously analyze and replicate facial expressions, voice, and gestures to overlay or substitute one individual’s appearance with another’s, often seamlessly integrating synthetic content with authentic footage.

What is deep fake video?

