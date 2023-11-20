Delhi hospital racket: Man who referred patients to ‘fake doctors’ arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the investigation into the “fake doctors’’ case in south Delhi gathers pace, details are emerging about a “middleman” who arranged patients for the accused.

Police sources identified the new suspect as Julfiqar who allegedly acted as a go-between for Dr Neeraj Aggarwal and charged him 35 per cent of the patient fees.

Julfiqar, 42, ran a clinic-cum-medical shop in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. He was arrested on Saturday. His is the fifth arrest in the fake doctor racket case.

Before Julfiqar, the police had arrested four people -- Dr Niraj Agarwal, proprietor of Aggarwal Medical Centre, his wife Pooja Aggarwal, allegedly Dr. Pooja Agarwal, (who worked as an assistant at the centre), Mahender (a former lab technician) and Dr Jaspreet -- for allegedly employing unqualified doctors to perform medical surgeries which led to the death of two people.

“Julfiqar sold homeopathic and allopathic medicines but held no licence. He had a pharma degree,” said DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary. The suspect referred to Dr Neeraj Agarwal expectant mothers and abortion and kidney-stone patients. “He referred at least 40 patients to Dr Aggarwal,” said the DCP. Asgar Ali, who died due to medical negligence at the Centre, was the last patient that Julfiqar referred.Dr Aggarwal agreed to pay him 35% of the total bill per patient, the police said.

Accused a homeopathic medicines supplier

Julfiqar, 42, ran a clinic-cum-medical shop in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. Julfiqar sold homeopathic and allopathic medicines but held no licence. He had a pharma degree, according to Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police. His is the fifth arrest in the fake doctor racket case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: As the investigation into the “fake doctors’’ case in south Delhi gathers pace, details are emerging about a “middleman” who arranged patients for the accused. Police sources identified the new suspect as Julfiqar who allegedly acted as a go-between for Dr Neeraj Aggarwal and charged him 35 per cent of the patient fees. Julfiqar, 42, ran a clinic-cum-medical shop in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. He was arrested on Saturday. His is the fifth arrest in the fake doctor racket case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Before Julfiqar, the police had arrested four people -- Dr Niraj Agarwal, proprietor of Aggarwal Medical Centre, his wife Pooja Aggarwal, allegedly Dr. Pooja Agarwal, (who worked as an assistant at the centre), Mahender (a former lab technician) and Dr Jaspreet -- for allegedly employing unqualified doctors to perform medical surgeries which led to the death of two people. “Julfiqar sold homeopathic and allopathic medicines but held no licence. He had a pharma degree,” said DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary. The suspect referred to Dr Neeraj Agarwal expectant mothers and abortion and kidney-stone patients. “He referred at least 40 patients to Dr Aggarwal,” said the DCP. Asgar Ali, who died due to medical negligence at the Centre, was the last patient that Julfiqar referred.Dr Aggarwal agreed to pay him 35% of the total bill per patient, the police said. Accused a homeopathic medicines supplier Julfiqar, 42, ran a clinic-cum-medical shop in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. Julfiqar sold homeopathic and allopathic medicines but held no licence. He had a pharma degree, according to Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police. His is the fifth arrest in the fake doctor racket case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp