Delhi Air Quality Index slides to ‘very poor’, no major relief expected in coming days

He also recalled that the progress made just before Diwali due to rain and favourable meteorological conditions was compromised by people bursting firecrackers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a respite for a brief period, the air quality of Delhi deteriorated to the “very poor” category on Monday with the forecast suggesting that a major relief is unlikely in the coming days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 348 in the day, against 301 recorded a day ago. The 24-hour average AQI was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308) and Faridabad (320) also recorded a dip in air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

The Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi given a dip in air pollution levels due to favourable wind speed and direction.

These measures constitute the final stage -- Stage IV -- of the Centre’s air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that people should remain vigilant and adhere to pollution control measures.

The environment minister confirmed that other restrictions under stages I, II and III of GRAP will continue in the national capital.

