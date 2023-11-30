MCD to hire more guards & sanitation workers

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The House session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday passed 18 proposals out of 23 tabled, while three of them were postponed and two referred back.As per information received from the mayor’s office, the proposal to appoint security personnel and sanitation workers in schools has also been approved.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to post, “Today, we have passed a proposal of 6,589 new jobs in Delhi Municipal Corporation. These jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel. MCD schools will now have separate sweepers for cleanliness and security guards for security.”

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said that there have been no security personnel and cleaning staff in the corporation schools for many years, forcing teachers to do all the work.For hiring of 2,949 security guards in municipal schools, stadiums, science museums and other places for a period of one year, an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore will be incurred and the agreement may be further extended for two years on year-to-year basis, if required, an official from MCD said.For hiring 3,640 sanitation workers for a period of one year and further be extended for two years on year-to-year basis, an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore will be incurred.

Apart from this, a proposal grant for Hardayal Library has been approved in the House in which a grant of Rs 2.26 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase. The other important proposals which were passed in the House included installation of 11,000 CCTV cameras in MCD schools and increase in minimum wages of the MCD employees. Further, dearness allowance will to be paid to all MCD employees from April 1.

Proposals to celebrate the Municipal Corporation Day on June 1 and reduction of film shooting fee have also been passed.Meanwhile, Congress councillors held a dharna outside the mayor’s office alleging that lewd and derogatory comments were made by a councillor when Congress councillor Nazia Khatoon was speaking in the House.

Talking to this newspaper, Nazia said, “One councillor used derogatory comments for me during the session and I have demanded that the mayor identify and suspend that councillor. Apart from this, I have also sought a written apology and verbal apology in the next MCD House session”.

‘Tax weapon of corruption’

The BJP MCD councillors on Wednesday said the AAP is trying to run the corporation in its own arbitrary manner and is coming up with proposals for its benefits. They said that before the elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal promised to abolish the house tax, however he has used the same as a weapon of corruption.

Cong slams clashes

Delhi Congress said that it was undemocratic that the BJP and the ruling party councillors clashed during the session. Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the non-constitution of the Standing Committee and Zonal Committees has affected the development, sanitation, among other works.

