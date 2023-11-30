Narela sub-city to get cricket stadium, world-class medical facility & five-star hotel

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 50 acres of land near UER-II for development of an international cricket stadium along with a five-star hotel and a world-class medical facility in Narela.A DDA official said that the decision will give a push to infrastructure development in the capital and change the landscape of the Narela area in North/North-West Delhi.

With the view to strengthen Delhi’s claims for hosting the Olympics-2036, Delhi L-G VK Saxena, who has been steering the project, directed the DDA to further identify land parcels in the vicinity to develop sporting infrastructure related to football, hockey and other Olympic sports. He also approved the proposal to float request for proposals (RFPs) for the cricket stadium complex with the condition for the same to be completed within two years.

“In a departure from the past practice, when DDA would sell land for such projects, it will now be an equity partner in the project on the basis of the cost of land that will be DDA’s contribution to the whole enterprise. This would, apart from ensuring stake, also ensure recurring income to the DDA” a DDA official said.

As per the DDA, the decision taken to develop Narela as an education hub by giving land for university campuses, is set for an unprecedented boom similar to that the city witnessed in East Delhi during the Commonwealth Games 2010. As per the information received from DDA, health institutions have already started functioning from the area and land for a prison complex, court complex and freight complex have also been allotted by DDA to the concerned agencies.

