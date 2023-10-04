Lawyers in Delhi uneasy over cycle of violence in court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

The courts are meant to provide ‘justice’ but the recent incidents of violence against lawyers and litigants in the court premises in the national capital paint a dismal picture of the situation. In the past year or so, the courts have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire. It shows that security is lax.

Around one month back, a lawyer was shot dead in his chamber in the tehsil court complex in Ghaziabad in the national capital region. The violence and security breaches in courts call for a robust and proactive security system to protect the judiciary, legal professionals, and the justice delivery system as a whole. “Advocates, being an integral part of the judicial process, also require protection.

This includes safeguarding them in high-profile cases and notifying them in advance of any potential threats,” said Col Amit Kumar (retd), practising as a lawyer. “According to the Constitution, the judiciary should be safeguarded from any interruptions or infringements. t is imperative that a secure and uninterrupted environment is provided to those responsible for upholding justice and participating in the judicial process,” he said.

“Intelligence units, such as the Intelligence Bureau, should be vigilant and proactive in gathering information about potential threats to judges, advocates, and the legal justice system as a whole. The recent attacks on judges and advocates underscore the urgency of this proactive approach,” he said. “In cases of high-profile or sensitive matters, such as those involving public figures, heinous crimes, or notorious criminals, special precautions must be taken.

The home secretary or other relevant authorities should proactively gather information and provide advanced security measures to ensure the safety of judges and advocates,” he said. “Taking a page from military practices, where preparation and precaution are paramount, the same level of diligence should be applied to judicial security,” he said.

Activist and lawyer Charu Jindal says it is crucial that the judicial delivery system remains immune to external influences and pressures from any party. The entire legal ecosystem, comprising the ‘bar’ and the ‘bench,’ should receive adequate protection, she said.

