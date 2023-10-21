Special steps ready to check pollution: Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its push for anti-pollution efforts, the Delhi government on Friday organised a ‘Run Against Pollution’ programme as part of a public awareness campaign against pollution. The run event was taken out from the Delhi Secretariat and ended at the Rajghat.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said special steps are being taken based on the focus points identified under the Winter Action Plan. As a result, the level of pollution inside Delhi is continuously declining. Minister Shri Gopal Rai said that public participation is necessary to reduce pollution.

Additionally, public participation campaigns ‘Red Light on Gaadi Off Campaign’ and ‘Diye Jalao, Patake nahi’ campaigns will be launched soon. Rai stated, “To reduce the pollution during the winter season, the government announced the Winter Action Plan on 29 September.

Based on this, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground. It had announced in the winter action plan to run various public participation campaigns to increase awareness about pollution. In this backdrop, the ‘Run Against Pollution’ program was organized by the Environment Department today. The programme started from the Delhi Secretariat and concluded at Rajghat.

A large number of officers and employees participated in the programme. The government is running several campaigns to reduce pollution, including anti-dust campaigns, spraying bio-decomposers, spraying water with mobile anti-smog guns, etc. Gopal Rai said that due to the steps taken by the city government and the participation of the people of Delhi, the capital’s pollution has come down, the number of good air and AQI days has increased.

