Expect a breather at Delhi’s Ashram Chowk as Sarai Kale Khan flyover is open

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Those fuming and fretting at Delhi’s Ashram Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan for months, it could be time to say good riddance from traffic snarls. The Sarai Kale Khan flyover promises better connectivity for central, east, and south-east Delhi, besides helping in a better air quality and noise-free commute.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the 630-meter, three-lane flyover, promising to make the city jam-free. He said the flyover cost was placed at Rs 66 crore. “But we built it for just Rs 50 crore, saving Rs 16 crore. So far, the government has saved Rs 557 crore in the construction of flyovers,” he said.

“The flyover will help in easing traffic along ITO to Ashram. People can travel without any interruption -- there are no red signals along the entire Ring Road area, be it at ITO, Chandgi Ram, Ashram, Moolchand, or Dhaula Kuan,” the CM said.“As our next step, we’re studying every main point of traffic jams. Based on this study, we’ll construct U-turns, flyovers, and link roads to make Delhi free of traffic jams,” he said.

Citing stats on the development of flyovers and underpasses Kejriwal said from 1947, there have been 102 flyovers and underpasses constructed in the capital. “Among these, 30 have been constructed by the AAP government in only 8 years. What’s been done in 75 years, 30% of it has been achieved in only 8 years by the AAP government,” he said.

