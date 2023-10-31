‘Absence of trees along roads contributing to pollution’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure plantation on the sides of roads across the city on war footing as it is not just the toxic air which is coming from Punjab but ‘depleted roads and unplanted roadsides’ are also contributing a lot in increasing air pollution.

“Delhi is not only fighting the toxic air coming from AAP-ruled Punjab but the city’s depleted roads and unplanted roadsides are contributing a lot in increasing air pollution,” the Delhi BJP president said.

The air quality in the city was reported to be ‘very poor’ on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reaching 384, as per data from, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The Delhi BJP president also accused the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of not helping farmers in that state to find an alternative to burning crop residue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure plantation on the sides of roads across the city on war footing as it is not just the toxic air which is coming from Punjab but ‘depleted roads and unplanted roadsides’ are also contributing a lot in increasing air pollution. “Delhi is not only fighting the toxic air coming from AAP-ruled Punjab but the city’s depleted roads and unplanted roadsides are contributing a lot in increasing air pollution,” the Delhi BJP president said. The air quality in the city was reported to be ‘very poor’ on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reaching 384, as per data from, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi BJP president also accused the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of not helping farmers in that state to find an alternative to burning crop residue. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp