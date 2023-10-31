Home Cities Delhi

‘Absence of trees along roads contributing to pollution’

The Delhi BJP president also accused the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of not helping farmers in that state in finding an alternative to burning crop  residue.

Published: 31st October 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure plantation on the sides of roads across the city on war footing as it is not just the toxic air which is coming from Punjab but ‘depleted roads and unplanted roadsides’ are also contributing a lot in increasing air pollution.

“Delhi is not only fighting the toxic air coming from AAP-ruled Punjab but the city’s depleted roads and unplanted roadsides are contributing a lot in increasing air pollution,” the Delhi BJP president said.

The air quality in the city was reported to be ‘very poor’ on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reaching 384, as per data from, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The Delhi BJP president also accused the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of not helping farmers in that state to find an alternative to burning crop residue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virendra Sachdeva Arvind Kejriwal plantation Air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp