India respected due to foreign policy, economy: Jaishankar

He was addressing an event at Delhi University’s Hindu College over India’s G20 presidency.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

 Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday said the world is divided into North-South and East-West and it is the responsibility of India to bring the divided world together. 

Addressing an event at Delhi University’s Hindu College over India’s G20 presidency, Dr. Jaishankar said that the world is divided into developed countries in the North and developing in the South and East and West after the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

“We are in the middle of all this, so it is our responsibility to bring the divided world together,” the EAM said. He said India is respected in the world because of its governance, economy, technology and independent foreign policy. 

“India recovered quickly from the Covid pandemic, whereas many countries were unable to do so,” Dr Jaishankar said and added, “Now, the Ukraine war is creating many problems for the world. Over a question by a student regarding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership, the minister said, "Our country is the most populated and the fifth largest in economy and that’s why India cannot be ignored.”

The UNSC has China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US as permanent members and India has been campaigning over the years for its inclusion. Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, was also present at the event titled “Viksit Bharat@2047 Vikas Samvad”.

