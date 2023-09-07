Home Cities Delhi

220-acre land to help boost school & water infrastructure, afforestation in Delhi

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had in March this year written to the L-G requesting for land allotment to construct a school and stadium in his constituency.

Published: 07th September 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of gram sabha land in Badarpur Khadar village for the construction of a school, installation of a water treatment plant and compensatory afforestation.

The L-G has also directed the Revenue Department to expedite the drafting of a uniform policy for inter-departmental land allotment, as was directed to it 10 months ago, according to a note from the L-G office.

In a major boost to school and water infrastructure as well as afforestation requirements in the city, the L-G has approved allotment of 220 acres of gram sabha land in Badarpur Khadar village in northeast Delhi district to Education department, Delhi Jal Board and Environment department, it said. Saxena has directed the Revenue Department to allot the land to the departments concerned free of cost on a 99-year lease, it said.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had in March this year written to the L-G requesting land allotment to construct a school and stadium in his constituency. According to a proposal, 12.39 acres of land will be allotted to the Education department for the construction of a government school for the village and another 32 acres of land will be retained for future development needs of the village.

The DJB will be allotted 0.12 acres of land each from two separate khasras (revenue document) for the installation of the RO water plant. The L-G has directed that land measuring 175.5 acres in various khasras, that is ‘banjar’ (barren) land, be allotted to the Environment and Forest department for carrying out compensatory afforestation in lieu of a Northern Railway project for the construction of third and fourth rail lines from Anand Vihar railway station to Tilak Bridge railway station, it said.

The Environment Department and DDA will be allotted 65 acres each for carrying out compensatory plantations, it said. MCD and Delhi Transport Corporation had also requested for allotment of suitable land but after the inspection of the land they did not send their final request for the allotment, it added.

Environment & Forest Department to get 175 acres

