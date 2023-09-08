Bharat Mandapam showcases India's culture, way of life: architect of Bharat Mandapam Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

From day one of designing the Bharat Mandapam, we tried to assimilate and showcase India’s craft, culture, and way of living in the form of art in the whole project, Sanjay Singh, director, of Arcop Associates, the architect of Bharat Mandapam, said in an interview with Ashish Srivastava. Our motive was to integrate India in all manners which show its cultural diversity in each aspect of the design; I believe there are only a handful of buildings which are designed with such an approach, he added.

Excerpts:

Bharat Mandapam is being hailed as an engineering marvel. What was your inspiration behind the design and its conceptualization?

During our research before the project commenced, we found in the architectural history that around 250 years ago, Yamuna extended to the area where the Bharat Mandapam stands. We took inspiration from the river and its fluidity and accepting nature became the epicentre of our creativity. Just like the river water, the design of Bharat Mandapam is fluid and has no rough edges.

During our research, we found a sketch wherein two fish are joined with a water stream. The two fish symbolize Ganga and Yamuna while the water stream is the elixir of life. The structure of Bharat Mandapam is based on this sketch.

We have given the building an elliptical form. So you won’t find any rough edges or strong corners there. From any point you observe, the building will expand equally to both sides, just like Yamuna water. We have raised the building to a podium of 6 meters. On both sides of the podium, there is a retreat lounge a tea house and a business centre. So if you observe closely, the whole infrastructure will be seen rising and going down, just like a wave of Yamuna.

What was the idea behind choosing Yamuna as an inspiration?

The idea was to showcase equality. Unlike squares and other shapes, this building has no front or rear. It’s equal from whatever point you look at it. This is equality and diversity.

Since the complex was redeveloped, with what objective did you go ahead in its design?

Our objective was to create a building that is iconic in nature, respects its history and stays connected to its roots. We studied the site and took great care that the building retains the history of the Lutyens’ infrastructure and is integrated with the axial planning of that era. The building meets at the two axes coming from Purana Qila and Bhagwan Das Road where the Supreme Court is situated. We made the space where both the axes meet as a foreground of Bharat Mandapam. So that it’s strongly visible from both directions and becomes an extension of the planning of the Lutyens’ zone. Our purpose was to respect the context of the site as well as plan to continue it.

How much did you research and plan before the project took off?

We won this project in October 2016 with Singapore-based firm Aedas. The tender was passed the next year and the execution started after a year in August 2017. So we took eight months to research, plan, and conceptualize the project.

Can you tell us how this Bharat Mandapam stands out with its infrastructure and design from other iconic buildings?

There are two differentiators which make this building stand out in the world. The first is on an infrastructural level. This building shows how a project should give to a city and not take something from the city. If you see, a six-lane tunnel passes beneath the convention centre which connects Mathura Road with the Ring Road. Generally, projects add a burden to a city and its infrastructure. But this Pragati Maidan ITPO project has successfully changed this narrative and showed how a project should be developed in a way that contributes to the city rather than burdening its infrastructure.

The second differentiator is our effort to integrate our civilization into the project through designs.

From day one of designing the Bharat Mandapam, we tried to assimilate and showcase India’s craft, culture, and way of living in the form of art in the whole project. So in the lobby, there is a glass courtyard where we have installed a tree of life. We installed an artefact on Panch Mahabhutam. In the pre-function area of G-20, there is a fusion painting of different art forms from Madhubani, Mathura Agra etc.

Our motive was to integrate India in all manners which shows its cultural diversity in each aspect of the design. I believe there are only a handful of buildings which are designed with such an approach.

Since we knew that the project would be used to host the G-20 summit, our functional layout was centred on this aspect. Like how the movement of the heads of the States will be done in the lobby, leaders lounge and other areas. The security is expected to be very high so our design ensured that enough movement of convoy is in place with no compromise with the space and other security aspects.

Please tell one interesting highlight of the Bharat Mandapam.

Since the building site is strategically located and surrounded by the iconic symbols of our vibrant democracy, we thought to dedicate the fourth floor of the building to this sentiment and construct it as a window to Delhi. You can see the canopy of India Gate, the domes of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Kartavya path from there.

Did you receive any communication from PM Narendra Modi regarding the design of Bharat Mandapam? How was the support from the Centre?

The PM was very clear about what he wanted. His brief was very clear that the building should be an iconic landmark which can compete with the infrastructures globally and become a matter of pride for the country. Besides, PMO was involved in almost all the stages of the project. There was continuous review by his office and his personal secretaries and advisors frequently visited the site and interacted with us. Besides, the commerce minister and secretaries of the ministry of commerce, the officers of the external affairs ministry and the minister himself took great interest in the project. All of them shared their inputs during the development stage, and motivated and supported us all the time.

Recently, we saw the Yamuna floods reaching the Supreme Court which is adjacent to Bharat Mandapam. Since it is built on the floodplains of Yamuna which is under the seismic zone, is the building flood-proof and earthquake-resistant?

The whole campus of Pragati Maidan is elevated 1.5 meters from the ground and the Bharat Mandapam sits on a podium further raised by 6 meters. This is the reason that even during the recent floods, flooding did not happen inside Pragati Maidan and Bharat Mandapam. As far as earthquakes are concerned, the structure of the building is certified by the IIT. The whole convention centre is constructed considering the seismic sensitivity. We have done deep piling in the whole project. As a result, the vulnerability of floodplains does not impact the foundations and infrastructural stability of the building.

