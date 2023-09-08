Gig workers in Delhi upset over loss of livelihood due to traffic curbs for three days

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The daily income of hundreds of gig workers will take a big hit as the G20 Summit in the national capital begins today. Mobile app-based aggregators’ delivery employees and drivers, which include Swiggy, Zomato, Ola and Uber, will face the heat as their services will be affected in the city.

Hari Om (37) who has registered his car with Ola, Uber and InDrive, says that he will lose out on income of about Rs 5,000 in these three days as traffic restrictions have been imposed in the city.

“Half of my daily income goes to pay the commission to the app aggregator and towards the fuel, and now I will be losing the other half for three days,” he said, adding that most of his customers are from the bordering areas of Delhi. People employed with the food delivery apps will be greatly affected. While a few of them have got their delivery zone, many others, like Shahid Anwar (a Zomato delivery executive), have opted to stay out of their service operation from September 8 to 10, as it would be difficult for them to ply on a new route.

On average, an executive gets Rs 7-8 per km for the order delivered. Vivek Shukla, a Swiggy delivery person, said that he has opted to change his delivery zone from Connaught Place to Karol Bagh so that his daily income does not get impacted. Customers, too, will be affected by the halting of food delivery services in the New Delhi district. Shikha Sharma, who lives in Vasant Vihar and is preparing for civil services in Karol Bagh, said that she will be surviving on Maggi and khichdi or even trying to cook food for herself. Commenting on the rights of gig workers, Vipin Kumar Singh, a human rights advocate, said that the government should provide financial aid to such people as it did during the lockdown.

