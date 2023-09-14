Gurugram cops nab six for duping man of Rs 35 lakh with cheap gold offer

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police has arrested six people for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling him gold at cheap rates, an officer said on Monday.

Three of the six arrested are home guards in Uttar Pradesh Police. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Salim alias Sharma, a resident of Gujari Bazar, Meerut, Arvind, Gulbeer Singh, Sunder Chaudhary, all residents of Meerut, Narender Singh, a native of Churu district in Rajasthan, and Sensarpal.

According to police, on September 3, Manmohan, a Delhi resident, approached them with a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 35 lakh by some people who offered to sell him gold a cheap prices.

He had first met Narender Rathore around two years ago when Rathore told him he worked at a jewellery shop on MG Road.

Later Rathore told Manmohan that his employer, Sharma, had suffered a major loss in business and was looking to dispose of the inventory at a cut price. He told Manmohan he could get him at cheaper than the market price, police said.

Rathore introduced him to Sharma, the purported shop owner, and Mathur, in Delhi. On August 26, Sharma called him to a hotel in Delhi where he agreed to sell jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh for Rs 35 lakh.

Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, said that before the incident, the gang had even done a dry run of the entire fraud to prevent any last-minute glitch.

Inspector Kumar said Salim alias Sharma and Narender Rathore were found to have three cases each registered against them. “We have taken Salim alias Sharma again on police remand while the other five accused were sent into judicial custody. We are conducting raids to nab a key accused of the gang who is absconding,” Kumar said.

Six arrested from multiple locations in UP and Delhi

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 Police Station and the investigation was assigned to Crime Unit, DLF Phase-4. A team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar arrested the six accused from Meerut and Delhi. Kumar said all accused were aged between 45 and 65 years. Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, said that before the incident, the gang had even done a dry run of the entire fraud to prevent any glitches.

