'Use CLAT scores for law admissions this year': Delhi HC to DU  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted the University of Delhi (DU) to admit students in its newly launched five-year integrated law courses based on their CLAT-UG 2022 score only for the current academic year 2023-24.

While passing an interim order, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took into consideration the fact that classes have started in all other universities for this year.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against DU’s decision to offer LLB admissions solely on the basis of the CLAT-UG 2023 score, instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

“The matter requires consideration. However, for the present academic year, as in all the universities classes have already started, as an interim relief, Delhi University is permitted to make admissions based on CLAT 2022 results (only for this year),” the bench ordered.

It was also observed by the high court that the matter also involves a main issue whether CUET should be mandatory for admissions in all central universities or if such varsities should have the liberty to make decisions regarding admissions.

A plea moved by a student of Delhi University’s Faculty of Law had contended that the condition imposed for admission to the Five-year Integrated Law Courses at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi is “wholly unreasonable and arbitrary.”

The petitioner argued that the condition lacks any intelligible difference and has no rational nexus with the object of admission to the five-year integrated law courses at the Faculty of Law. During the course of the hearing, the bench perused the affidavit filed by the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) pursuant to the court’s directions.

As per the UGC’s submission, it has been resolved that CUET will be mandatory for admissions in all general degree programmes in central universities.

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj had been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter. The matter will be further taken up on November 23.CUET-UG 2023 was introduced by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) for admission to all undergraduate programmes in central universities for session 2023-24.

CUET VS CLAT

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against DU’s decision to offer LLB admissions solely on the basis of the CLAT-UG 2023 score, instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The UGC said CUET will be mandatory for admissions in all admissions in all general degree programmes in mandatory for central universities. The matter will be further taken up on November 23.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted the University of Delhi (DU) to admit students in its newly launched five-year integrated law courses based on their CLAT-UG 2022 score only for the current academic year 2023-24. While passing an interim order, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took into consideration the fact that classes have started in all other universities for this year. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against DU’s decision to offer LLB admissions solely on the basis of the CLAT-UG 2023 score, instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The matter requires consideration. However, for the present academic year, as in all the universities classes have already started, as an interim relief, Delhi University is permitted to make admissions based on CLAT 2022 results (only for this year),” the bench ordered. It was also observed by the high court that the matter also involves a main issue whether CUET should be mandatory for admissions in all central universities or if such varsities should have the liberty to make decisions regarding admissions. A plea moved by a student of Delhi University’s Faculty of Law had contended that the condition imposed for admission to the Five-year Integrated Law Courses at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi is “wholly unreasonable and arbitrary.” The petitioner argued that the condition lacks any intelligible difference and has no rational nexus with the object of admission to the five-year integrated law courses at the Faculty of Law. During the course of the hearing, the bench perused the affidavit filed by the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) pursuant to the court’s directions. As per the UGC’s submission, it has been resolved that CUET will be mandatory for admissions in all general degree programmes in central universities. Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj had been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter. The matter will be further taken up on November 23.CUET-UG 2023 was introduced by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) for admission to all undergraduate programmes in central universities for session 2023-24. CUET VS CLAT The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against DU’s decision to offer LLB admissions solely on the basis of the CLAT-UG 2023 score, instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The UGC said CUET will be mandatory for admissions in all admissions in all general degree programmes in mandatory for central universities. The matter will be further taken up on November 23.