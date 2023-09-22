3K e-scooters to help improve last mile connectivity

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure last-mile connectivity with public transportation, the Delhi government has invited proposals for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters, and e-cycles.

This move is part of the Public E-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public E-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) initiative, aimed at providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution for the residents of the national capital.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “I am delighted to announce a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the urban mobility experience and last-mile connectivity in the city. The government has embarked on an innovative journey to introduce a Public E-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public E-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) in the Dwarka sub-city. The heart of this initiative lies in our commitment to providing affordable, eco-friendly, and efficient last-mile connectivity options to complement our existing public transport infrastructure, including the Metro and buses.”

“We understand the importance of last-mile connectivity in making public transportation more accessible and convenient for everyone. With this in mind, we have invited proposals from potential service providers for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters, and e-cycles,” he added.

As per the report, the project envisions the deployment of a total of 3000 electric vehicles (EVs) across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases. Phase 1, set to launch with 1500 vehicles, will include high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters, and e-cycles. Phase 2 will introduce an additional minimum of 750 vehicles, while phase 3 will complete the deployment of the remaining 750 vehicles, with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental.

Bidders will have the flexibility to operate different EV variants based on demand. The timeline for implementation consists of 6 months for phase 1, 4 months for phase 2, and 4 months for phase 3, followed by a 7-year period for operations and maintenance. The estimated project cost is Rs 18 crore.

It said that bidders are expected to propose a per-minute user charge, subject to a minimum usage of 10 minutes. The split provision is set at 60% e-scooters and to 40% e-cycles.

