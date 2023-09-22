Home Cities Delhi

Land-for-job scam case: Got sanction to prosecute three ex-Railway officials, tells CBI to Delhi court

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

Published: 22nd September 2023 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that the sanctions required to prosecute three accused persons--former Railway officials-- in the land-for-jobs case allegedly connected to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been obtained from the authorities concerned.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

Before the Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, CBI apprised that sanctions against accused persons--Maheep Kapur, Manoj Pande and P L Bankar have been obtained from competent authorities.

The matter will be further heard on Friday to decide whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

Besides Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are among the accused persons in the case which is alleging the handover of the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return of a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, and Kochars, who are accused 5 and 6 in the case along with Sarla Gupta (A-7), Pradeep Kumar Goel (A-8), Rakesh Saksena (A-10) and Rakesh Kumar Gogia (A-12) are exempted from their personal appearance for Thursday.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment. On July 3, a charge sheet was filed against the 75-year-old Lalu, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam.

Lalu Yadav is out on bail in this case as well as in fodder scam cases. It was the second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case but the first in which Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused. Besides the three members of the family, the federal agency has also named 14 individuals and entities in the charge sheet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation Delhi court Land for job case Land for job scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp