Here are some of the latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Oceaneye Underwater Drone

Oceaneye is a cool omnidirectional underwater drone built for industrial use and can go to depths up to 100 m with 360-degree mobility. It captures 4K images with up to 10 m of visibility using its bright 5,400 Lumens LED light. With speeds up to 2 m/s and 360-degree manoeuvrability can easily pass through narrow spaces and provide up to 5X zoom on images. And it can be controlled via your smartphone. youcanrobot.com

Rapz Active Verve

Active Verve from Rapz is a rugged smartwatch with a huge 2.02-inch display. I found its wireless charging capabilities most unique and quick. It also supports Bluetooth calling, which is a plus and is IP68 certified for excellent water and dust resistance. It has a slew of health monitoring features, which work reasonably well. I also found the dial colour and strap combination effective. rapz.in

Rs 4.6 lakh

TECNO Megabook T1

TECNO has launched its MEGABOOK T1. Available in three colours, weighing 1.56 kg and crafted from premium nano-aluminium, it’s light, durable and looks sophisticated. T1 is available in Core i3, i5, i7 options with 11th gen Intel processors paired with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD+ display comes with 100 per cent RGB colours and a four-level backlit keyboard. The 70 Wh battery provides close to 18 hours of life while a 2 MP FHD camera is great for your video conferences. tecno-mobile.com

Truke Clarity 5

These marvellous earbuds from Truke elevate the audio experience by providing crystal-clear

conversations, courtesy of Six-Mics ENC technology. I managed to get half a day of continuous listening

(12 hours) on a trip with a single charge and found the audio quite immersive, courtesy of 13 mm Titanium drivers. The three EQ modes available also helped with various content. Gaming is good with these TWS, thanks to 35 ms latency and solid connectivity. A great pair of TWS for the price. truke.in

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The latest iteration of the iPhone comes in a ‘Pro Max version’ (6.7-inch) loaded with premium hardware and software. There’s a new A17 Pro chip for groundbreaking performance, a new chassis made of Titanium, multiple cameras, including a 5X telephoto camera, USB-C connectivity and charging, a larger battery for longer usage and all the goodness of iOS 17. Pre-order now. apple.com/in

Honda MotoCompacto

Honda’s MotoCompacto is an incredible personal mobility device, which provides dynamic commutes in a compact form factor. The ultra-convenient and versatile Motocompacto allows you to commute at speeds of up to 24 km/h and has a range of up to 19 km. Weighing less than 20 kg, it can carry up to 120 kg weight and is ideal for urban commuting. Price TBA. Motocompacto.honda.com

