Monthly stipend for MBBS graduates hiked by AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monthly stipend for the MBBS interns belonging to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has been increased. They will now get Rs 30,070 per month with effect from January 1, 2022.

As per an office memorandum issued by the institute on September 5, 2023, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has ordered that the MBBS interns of Central government institutes will now get a monthly stipend of Rs 30,070. The order has been implemented at AIIMS on August 16, 2023. This is a jump of Rs 6,000 as earlier, MBBS interns used to get a stipend of Rs 24,000.

The issue concerning the incremental increase in the stipend of MBBS interns was raised to the institute administration by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr. Vinay Kumar. Sharing the copy of the Office Memorandum on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Vinay Kumar mentioned,

“After receiving multiple calls from #interns of many institutions, I'm sharing this order with all of you I appeal to RDAs & interns all over #India to unite and demand for same order in your states. I assure #Unity can bring you this type of result.”

Last year, the University Grants Commission announced its decision to increase the stipend of intern doctors in medical and dental colleges and hospitals of central universities from Rs 23,500 to Rs 26,300 per month. This decision was taken by UGC in accordance with an order of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which had increased the stipend of MBBS interns of Central government Institutions and hospitals previously.

Back in 2021, the Union Health Ministry increased the stipend of MBBS Interns at Central government institutes and hospitals to Rs 26,300 per month.

