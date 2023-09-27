Ram temple consecration likely on January 22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speculation over, it’s time for the real thing. The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected on January 22, said Nripendra Mishra, chairperson of its construction committee on Wednesday.

The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey temple will be over by December-end, he told a news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the pran pratishtha (consecration) between January 20-24, he said, adding the final date is yet to be communicated by the Prime Minister’s Office. But it is expected to be during January 20-24 as after that the PM will be very busy with Republic Day and other programmes, Mishra told PTI.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will formally invite Modi for the consecration during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Equipment is to be installed on the shikar of the temple, which will make the Sun’s rays fall momentarily on the forehead of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum on the Ram Navami day every year. It is being built in Bengaluru and its design is being overseen by scientists, he added. The Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee and an institute in Pune jointly created a computerised programme for this, Mishra said.

