Ram Niwas Goel allows reinstatement of Assembly fellows to comply with court order 

NEW DELHI: In compliance with the Delhi High Court orders, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed the reinstatement of professionals engaged as fellows and associate fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre whose contracts were terminated recently.

“Thus, in view of the decisions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Article 14 of the Constitution of India, and to avoid burdening the court with unnecessary litigation, I hereby reinstate the Fellows, Associate Fellows and Associate Fellows (Media) who are affected by the order dated 09.08.2023, and further direct that due stipends be paid to them. This would be subject to further orders of the Hon’ble High Court...” read the order issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The legislative assembly secretariat issued orders for the disengagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) Fellowship Programme in August, days after Parliament passed a Bill related to services matters in the national capital. The legislative assembly secretariat had issued an order earlier in August discontinuing the engagement of the fellows but later said the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena recently terminated the services of around 400 “specialists” appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government, a move the AAP dispensation termed “unconstitutional”.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will pass an order on October 3 on whether to modify its interim direction for the continuation of services of professionals engaged as fellows with the DARC whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat.

Dealing with an application filed by the legislative assembly secretariat and other authorities concerned

seeking vacation of the interim order passed earlier this month, Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “List for order on October 3. Let me think over it”.

