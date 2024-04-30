Delhi: Intoxicated man dies in tin-shed, nibbled by rats

NEW DELHI: The body of a 48-year-old man, who was reportedly last seen in an intoxicated state, was found under a tin shed in south east Delhi with his lips nibbled by some rats.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Gupta, was working as a Security Guard with M/s GSS Securities and worked as a traffic marshal at Meethapur Chowk.

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received at Jaitpur police station in which the caller informed that a person was lying inside the tyre puncture shop near Meethapur Chowk, and had some injuries over his eyes and hands.

The police reached the spot and found that one person (Gopal Gupta) lying dead inside a tin shed where he earlier had a puncture shop.

“On inspection of the body of the deceased, he was found to have injuries on his lips and his right eye from where fresh blood was oozing. There are no other significant injuries,” the official said.

When the cops made an inquiry, it was found that the deceased was alcoholic and was last seen alive at 10 pm in an inebriated condition.

“He had come to the place of incident (Tin shed) where he slept beside one person named Rajesh alias Sonu who is his known. Rajesh has been traced and his version has been recorded,” the official said.

He said that prima facie the case does not seem to be of homicide. “The fresh injuries on the body were likely due to nibbling by rats,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the body was sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences where a post-mortem will be conducted. Further legal action shall be taken as per the findings of the autopsy report, the official added.