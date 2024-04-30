Vishwas Nagar fort that had kept AAP at bay

NEW DELHI: For 20-year-old Disha Garg, wherever her memory takes back, she has always seen filth around her house in Vishwas Nagar near Shahdara. “Regarding cleanliness, Vishwas Nagar has always fared worse than the neighbouring localities. The streets remain littered with garbage. Vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are common, especially during the monsoon,” she claimed.

Vishwas Nagar, a part of the East Delhi constituency, has a diverse demography. On one hand, it houses slums and unauthorised colonies, while on the other, it is well-off colonies. Moreover, several small industrial units also operate in the area, with many among them illegally.

Last year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished eight structures as part of an anti-encroachment drive. Besides cleanliness, sanitation, and encroachment, law and order are other primary concerns for residents. Last year, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found in a bag with marks of strangulation. “I always ensure my daughters are back home by 8 pm. I can’t trust anyone here,” Shefali Gupta, a resident, said.

Another resident who did not wished to be named said the cases of vehicle theft and robbery have increased but authorties failed to curb the crime. “The rate of crime has been increasing despite the patrolling by the police,” the resident claimed.