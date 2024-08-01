Old Rajinder Nagar flooded again

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, was flooded again following a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday. Several videos surfaced of the flood-like situation in the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres.
“We had come out from our home for dinner and it suddenly started raining and within minutes the whole area got flooded with water,” a resident of the area said.
“Even after five days (of the death of the UPSC aspirants), the administration and MCD is applying its complete force to suppress the protest and has done nothing for cleaning the drains,” he said.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was heavily criticised for the incident, which has has triggered a political blame game between the BJP and the AAP.
Students have been protesting since the incident happened on July 27 and are demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.
A civil services aspirant, who has been part of the protest, said, “There is sparking in the electric poles. Rainwater is gushing into the basements. Students are worried about their safety in such a situation.” AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak has reached the area. In a video shared by the AAP, he could be seen wading through knee-deep water while being accompanied by some students.
Many parts of the city were inundated following a spell of heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, causing massive traffic snarls in several areas.
As Delhi witnessed widespread waterlogging, the traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads. Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, the police said traffic movement was hit in the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Delhi and in both the carriageways on Anuvrat Marg due to heavy waterlogging.
Vehicular movement was also affected on the Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Chirag Delhi towards Nehru Place due to waterlogging under the Savitri flyover, it said in a post.
Alternative routes and diversions
Police mentioned alternative routes and diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging and traffic snarls. Visuals showed waterlogged streets at Connaught Place and in the Kamla Nagar area near Delhi University’s North Campus. Traffic was being diverted from the Chatta Rail red light and Lothian Road. Commuters coming from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate can take Kodia Pul, Mori Gate Boulevard Road, the traffic police said.