Runway Regalia

Roserooms’ French fantasy

Designer Isha Jajodia conjured romance on the ramp with a collection inspired by Parisian elegance. Pearl work, laces, pastel shades and floral grace melded with India’s fine Chikankari in a fusion of Indo-French aesthetics in her edit, ‘Art of Eternity’. Showstopper Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled the runway in a shimmery black gown with a dramatic net robe with intricate lacework while models put on peplum gowns with head trails, structured corsets over skirts, and lace saris for a dreamy showcase. “I foresee brides embracing couture trends that seamlessly marry timeless elegance with personal expression. My collection epitomises this fusion, marrying traditional Indian craftsmanship with French-inspired design elements,” Jajodia says.

Amit Aggarwal’s futuristic dressing

The designer who is celebrated for his ‘engineered’ outfits that are a meld of art and science in garment construction, brought yet another future-forward showcase that explores a cosmic connection between time and the universe. His edit, ‘Antevorta’, named after the ancient Roman goddess of the future had avant-garde ensembles—red drip embroideries on tuxedos symbolic of melting time clocks, re-imagination of pre-loved Banarasi saris into modern sculptural drapes, and metallic diaphanous gowns showing his dexterity in form, fabric and structure.“Our couture line transcends conventional fashion boundaries. By envisioning time as five distinct yet interconnected entities, we extend our narrative beyond the realm of fashion”, says the designer.

Siddartha Tytler’s macabre touch

Designer Siddartha Tytler who often finds beauty in dark and macabre aspects of life, brings yet another collection on this intriguing theme. His edit, ‘Caligula’s Feast’, was inspired by the tyrannical Roman Emperor Caligula who has gone down in history as a reckless ruler. On the ramp was a showcase of what the designer calls “self-indulgence and extravagance, beautifully infused with richness and debauchery.” Showstoppers Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna, along with models, paraded in lehengas, kurtas, saris, gowns and corsets in dark shades of maroon, black, grey, navy and emerald. Gunmetal embroidery, sequins, crystals, rhinestones, fur and appliqué added a touch of drama. Is the Indian buyer ready to shell out on such bold pieces? “As people embrace their individuality, there is a readiness to explore darker shades and Goth-inspired aesthetics, making way for innovative and daring fashion choices,” the designer says, forecasting “a strong trend” towards dramatic drapery, bold silhouettes, and rich jewel tones.