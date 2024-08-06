Subtle sophistication

A pioneer in artisanal craftsmanship, Shades of India has introduced a new curated collection under Cinnamon, a label showcasing the inventive layering and texturing of fabric. The label emphasises a minimal design aesthetic, allowing the richness of textures to take centre stage. The new range offers timeless classics designed for women, balancing affordable luxury with everyday wearability.

“Cinnamon is a unique category, known for its playful use of textures through creative fabric manipulations and techniques. We have drawn motifs and prints inspired by Sumi art, a traditional Japanese art form for outfits,” says Mandeep Nagi, design director of Shades of India.

Each piece in the curated collection transitions seamlessly from day to night, ensuring versatility and room for self-expression for various occasions. “The contemporary silhouettes and designs are a testament to textures curated by twisting and turning textiles, and other such manipulation techniques. Our prints are hand-drawn and then digitised. These techniques come together to create tactile elements, which offer an unparalleled look that is timeless, sophisticated, and accessible,” explains Mandeep.

Throughout the year, the brand unveils a series of curated collections under the Cinnamon label, each one an attractive expression of contemporary and timeless design. On offer are an array of garments including shirts, tops, dresses, overlays, jackets, kaftans, trousers, bags, stoles, and scarves.

“We have used pure and natural fabrics across all our collections and labels, such as cotton, poplin, linen, and silk. For Cinnamon, the colour palette is usually a combination of core colours such as red, blue, lilac, or charcoal, among others, that are complemented with accent,” adds Mandeep.

Price starts at Rs 4,000.

Available online.