Delhi HC slams MCD for open drain deaths, orders immediate action

NEW DELHI: Admonishing the MCD over the tragic deaths of a woman and her toddler son in Ghazipur by falling into an open drain, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asserted it would begin suspending Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials if the civic body continues to neglect its responsibilities.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela strongly criticised the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for their failure to cover or barricade open drains in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area. This negligence led to the deaths of 23-year-old Tanuja and her 3-year-old son Priyansh, who drowned after falling into an open drain after the area was inundated following heavy rains on July 31.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the MCD deputy commissioner about the incident and remarked that it might recommend dissolving the municipal body because of its ineffectiveness. “The MCD has become a cozy club where you go, have a cup of tea, and come back,” the bench remarked sharply. “I can guarantee that if this man (MCD deputy commissioner who was present in court) doesn’t come to office, it will make no difference on the ground situation.”

Expressing frustration, the court highlighted the lack of meetings within the MCD, asserting that this hampers budget approvals and overall functionality of the civic body. “There is no date for a cabinet meeting, no date for a standing committee meeting. How will the budget get sanctioned if the cabinet and standing committee meeting is not happening?” the bench questioned.