Nissan X-Trail debuts in India: A premium SUV with advanced features

The look

X-Trail is a beauty at first glance, with an amazing presence. The exterior is highlighted by Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The split headlights are moulded within the front bumper, whereas the combined daytime running lights and indicators are nestled along the shut-line of the hood. It has 20-inch alloy wheels, the largest within the category. These larger diameter wheels fill the arches and add a lot to the road presence. Like, headlamps, split rear lights are also LED.

The SUV is available in champagne silver, pearl white, and diamond black. The inside too is carefully crafted. The cabin gives a feel of high quality. X-TRAIL has simple, intuitive heating/air-conditioning controls, as well as buttons that govern thecentral screen functions. The quality of the switchgear and buttons is commendable. From the e-shifter, the drive mode selector and twin cup holders to the 15w wireless charger pad for smartphones are neatly laid out. There is a combined elbow rest for front-seat occupants, which has a ‘butterfly’ opening, to reveal a good storage space for valuables. However, compared to the dashboard of new-gen cars, the sight-inch infotainment touchscreen may be a generation behind.

The 4.68-metre-long car has a seven-seat layout. The second-row seat has a 40/20/40 split option, with sliding and recline functions while the 3rd row s 50:50 seat fold. The seats are very comfortable, though the X-Trail lacks the front seat ventilation feature. When the two rear seats are folded, the luggage capacity goes up to 585 litres. The flexible seat layout allows multiple configurations for luggage space. The seat material is fabric, which is very climate-friendly. Also, the panoramic sunroof is a nice touch.

The safety

Safety features include seven airbags, around-view monitor (AVM) with moving object detection (MOD), brake limited slip differential (BLSD), electronic stability controls (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill-start assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors, and four-wheel disc brakes. Lane-watch camera function or ADAS is not included.

The price

Bookings for the X TRAIL are now open for `1 lakh, with deliveries to begin in August. The price will be announced on August 1. There is no waiting period for the X trail and 150 vehicles have already been imported for immediate delivery.

The verdict

X-Trail is for those who love the engineering prowess of Nissan. The super performance that comes out of a small-car-like 3-cylinder engine of 1498cc will definitely excite enthusiasts. The new CVT gearbox makes life much easier. X-Trail is a capable premium SUV for families too. The road presence is immense, thanks to the bold, aerodynamic design and the clean muscular body panels. During the test drive, the car got a mileage of 8-9 kmpl, whereas the company claims it is 13.7 kmpl. Some missing features may distract some; though those are little things.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’