CBI arrests ED official for accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi

CBI arrested ED officials for accepting bribe on August, last year

It is to be noted that in August, last year, the CBI had arrested an Assistant Director of ED along with six other officials for accepting bribes of Rs 5 crore to save businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi government’s liquor scam case.

Meanwhile, the ED in an official statement said, “Taking immediate cognisance of the incident and following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the agency has initiated criminal action against accused Sandeep Singh under the PMLA and ECIR (equivalent to a police FIR) is registered against him and a search operation is conducted at his residence on Thursday to gather evidence of his criminal activities.” The searches at the office of the accused were jointly conducted by CBI and ED, it added.

“In addition to the PMLA case, action has also been initiated to place the officer under immediate suspension and for his repatriation to his parent department, ED said adding that on verification of facts, which led to the arrest of Sandeep Singh, it is found that the central agency was conducting a probe under provisions of the PMLA against certain entities based on multiple FIRs of Delhi, Uttrakhand and Bangalore Police and in these cases search actions were conducted and completed on August 4, this year.