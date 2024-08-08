Delhi zoo launches updated AI-enabled app for visitors

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Garden in the city is set to enhance visitor experience with an upgraded mobile app that will not only facilitate ticket bookings but also provide extensive information about the zoo’s flora and fauna. The aim of the endeavour is to increase footfall at the city zoo, officials said.

The revamped app will boast a variety of innovative features, offering detailed insights into the diverse species of plants and animals at the zoo. “There is so much to know about th fauna and flora that is interesting and enjoyable to read and watch,” said zoo director Sanjeet Kumar.

One of the key enhancements includes the integration of artificial intelligence, which will provide detailed information during and after visits. “The app will keep visitors connected to the zoo by providing updates and information not only about the exhibits inside but also the surrounding areas. It will offer information on plants and help visitors identify those in their daily lives,” Kumar added.

The app will also deliver audio and video content to engage visitors. “We are developing a system that allows visitors to receive push notifications and stay connected with the zoo through the app. This will make the app much more engaging,” Kumar said, adding, these initiatives are part of the zoo’s strategy to incorporate virtual reality experiences.

Range of services, info-entertainment

In addition to booking tickets, the app will feature updates and notifications to engage visitors continuously. “The ‘Delhi Zoo’ mobile app is used for booking tickets. Now we will make it more resourceful for visitors by enhancing its features to include information, notifications, and guidelines,” Kumar noted. Key enhancements includes the integration of artificial intelligence, which will provide detailed information during and after visits.