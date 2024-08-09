Delhi police arrest three for duping banks with fake IDs over five years

NEW DELHI: Three fraudsters, who duped national banks by posing as government officers for five years, were finally arrested by the Delhi Police recently, an officer said on Thursday.

While Sunil Kumar and Kuldeep Singh were graduates, the third accused, Vinay Kumar, was a school dropout.

DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said that the matter came to light in September 2022 when Bajaj Finance lodged a complaint alleging that one Manish Kumar and others had taken a personal loan by producing fake government employee ID cards and other income documents.

They had taken more than Rs 30 lakh loans from the finance company. Their fraud came to the fore when the EMIs bounced. “When Bajaj Finance officers visited the CAG office, they learnt that no such people worked there and that the documents were fake,” Kumar said. The Crime Branch lodged an FIR in September 2022.

The investigation continued for five years, during which the cops analysed more than 100 CDRs. Finally, one mobile number was identified. “The number was being used by accused Kuldeep Singh,” the DCP said.

During further probe, the second accused Vinay Aggarwal was identified. A photo of Vinay Aggarwal on Customer Acquisition Form matched with that of Manpreet Singh, who had taken loan from Bajaj Finance.

“It was also found that Kuldeep and Vinay, along with one Sunil, were cheating banks by taking loans on forged documents,” the DCP said.

He added that all the three accused and their associates had fraudulently taken over 50 loans from different banks since 2019. Their locations were traced and they were arrested from different places.