Delhi

Two fatal metro station suicides disrupt services in New Delhi

Services on the Blue Line were briefly halted after a man took his life by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station, while another man committed suicide at Maharaja Surajmal metro station.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station, disrupting services briefly on the Blue Line, officials said.

According to a suicide note recovered from the man’s possession, he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues, police said. “On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller, Yamuna Bank, that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Naveen, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area, the officer said. Due to the incident, metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, the officials said.

In another incident, a man committed suicide by jumping from an elevated platform at Maharaja Surajmal metro station in west Delhi on Thursday, police said. The man was identified as Harish (49), a resident of Rohini Sector-7. He worked with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), they said.

Two fatal metro station suicides
disrupt services in New Delhi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com