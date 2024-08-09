Two fatal metro station suicides disrupt services in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station, disrupting services briefly on the Blue Line, officials said.

According to a suicide note recovered from the man’s possession, he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues, police said. “On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller, Yamuna Bank, that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Naveen, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area, the officer said. Due to the incident, metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, the officials said.

In another incident, a man committed suicide by jumping from an elevated platform at Maharaja Surajmal metro station in west Delhi on Thursday, police said. The man was identified as Harish (49), a resident of Rohini Sector-7. He worked with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), they said.