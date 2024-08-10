DDA to relocate Kalibari slum dwellers to vacant EWS flats in Narela

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to rehabilitate slum dwellers of Kalibari JJ (‘Jhuggi Jhopdi’) cluster to the EWS flats in Narela. The move was discussed in a board meeting held earlier this week, and has received the assent of L-G VK Saxena who heads the central agency.

According to sources, the move may have been influenced by the fact that there aren’t enough takers coming forward to invest in the housing scheme. Sources said not many buyers are showing interest in purchasing the EWS (economically weaker section) flats due to their small size.

“However, the move solves two of our problems. The land where the JJ cluster is located has been allocated to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for infrastructure augmentation. So the relocation will free the land while the maintenance of the vacant flats could be taken care of as the residents would start living there,” an official privy to the development said.