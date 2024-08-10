DDA to relocate Kalibari slum dwellers to vacant EWS flats in Narela

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to rehabilitate slum dwellers of Kalibari JJ (‘Jhuggi Jhopdi’) cluster to the EWS flats in Narela. The move was discussed in a board meeting held earlier this week, and has received the assent of L-G VK Saxena who heads the central agency.
According to sources, the move may have been influenced by the fact that there aren’t enough takers coming forward to invest in the housing scheme. Sources said not many buyers are showing interest in purchasing the EWS (economically weaker section) flats due to their small size.
“However, the move solves two of our problems. The land where the JJ cluster is located has been allocated to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for infrastructure augmentation. So the relocation will free the land while the maintenance of the vacant flats could be taken care of as the residents would start living there,” an official privy to the development said.
The flats in the EWS category saw a spike in sales during the festive season last year, around Diwali. However, it registered a drop after the season passed, sources said.
Officials said the flats will be allocated to those who will be found eligible. “There are a set of criteria and families fulfilling them will be allotted the accomodation,” the official said.
The Kalibari JJ cluster is built on a government land given to the Central Public Works Department.
L-G nod to land use for Baprola industrial park
The proposed industrial park in southwest Delhi’s Baprola will be more expansive as L-G VK Saxena has approved use of 54.89 hectares instead of previously notified 22.34 hectares, Raj Niwas said. Availability of proper industrial infrastructure in notified industrial areas deters the mushrooming of illegal industrial units in commercial or residential areas that often cause mishaps and pollution, the L-G’s office said. In October 2023, the L-G approved an area of 22.34 hectares in Baprola Industrial Area to be developed as park. Later, it was noted that certain portion of the park was earmarked for residential use as well as for recreational and circulation purposes.