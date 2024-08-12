ASI to restore 400-yr-old Barapulla Bridge: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: The historic 400-year-old Barapulla Bridge in Nizamuddin area will be restored by the Archaeological Survey of India within three months, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The ASI’s director general gave the assurance during a visit to the site by L-G VK Saxena to review the progress of the bridge restoration, officials said, adding that the structure had been lying decrepit, under heavy encroachment and was reduced to a dumpyard of debris and garbage from the area.

The bridge, built by Minar Banu Agha under Emperor Jehangir’s tutelage nearly 400 years ago was named “Barapulla” due to its 12 piers and 11 arches. According to historians, the bridge was built in 1628 and the road between the bridge and the Humayun’s Tomb was a wide tree-lined path. It is believed that the Mughals used the bridge to cross the Yamuna River to reach Nizamuddin Dargah and Humayun’s Tomb on their way from Agra, their capital, the official said.

The 200-metre long bridge was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday for carrying out the restoration work. During his visit to the bridge, the L-G was accompanied by Delhi chief secretary and ASI director general. The ASI official assured of complete restoration within three months. He also directed the agency to undertake the restoration while maintaining the originality of the structure and install proper lighting on the bridge once the works are completed, they added.

Saxena lauded the efforts of the municipal corporation, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Railways and ASI, for their joint efforts in the rejuvination of the historical structure, Raj Niwas said.