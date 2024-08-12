Mughal-era summer palace in Mehrauli on verge of collapse

NEW DELHI: Shortage of requisite funds for restoration of the monument and administrative laxity are posing grave threat to the survival of Zafar Mahal, a Mughal-era summer palace, located in Mehrauli, adjacent to the shrine of noted Sufi saint Qutubuddin Bakhtiar Kaki.

According to an inspection report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), custodian of the heritage site, the structure is in a ‘dangerous condition’ and many components are on the verge of collapse due to negligence of authority, lack of timely repair, and vandalism.

The report, accessed by TNIE, suggests immediate ‘core conservation work’ and closure of the site until the edifice is physically stabilised and conservation work is complete.

The ASI inspected the monument in January after former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri complained about damage to the summer palace, built by Akbar Shah II in the 18th century, due to vandalism.

However, more than seven months have passed since the ‘dangerous, dilapidated condition’ of the palace, named after the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, was flagged by ASI officials; restoration work has not been initiated yet.

The agency has taken no measures to restrict entry into the premises of the monument, as strongly recommended by the inspection team.

Built of red sandstone with marble relief work, the palace is a three-storey structure with high ceilings and arcades which are flanked by rooms in the pattern of ‘Chhatta Chowk’ in Red Fort. The main gate was added during Zafar’s reign.

According to ASI officials, non- availability of adequate funds is a major hurdle in the conservation and upkeep of couple of protected heritage structures in the capital including Zafar Mahal. There are 173 heritage properties in the city under the jurisdiction of ASI. “The requisite paperwork for the restoration of Zafar Mahal is complete. We will invite tenders soon when funds are available,” said Praveen Singh, Superintending Archaeologist (Delhi circle), ASI.