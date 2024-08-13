Alcoholic son stabs father with kitchen knife in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his "alcoholic" son in west Delhi's Khyala area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at Khyala police station at around 11 pm on Monday after which the police rushed to Vishnu Garden Extension.

The injured man identified as Raj Kumar Rattan is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung hospital. His condition is said to be stable. The accused is identified as Sachin Rattan (29). The injured father is unwilling to lodge a complaint against his son.

"The arrest would be affected only after the registration of FIR. The father is reluctant to give a statement," DCP (West) Vichitra Veer told The New Indian Express.

"It was found that a quarrel had taken place between Raj Kumar Rattan and his son Sachin Rattan during which Sachin had inflicted injury with a kitchen knife on his father," the DCP said.

During the inquiry, it was found that the accused son, Sachin Rattan, is addicted to alcohol and is unemployed and it would have probably become the reason for the quarrel between them.

It was further revealed that Raj Kumar is a kidney patient was under dialysis regularly.

After the incident, he was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and after first aid, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for CT Scan.

"He is stable and is undergoing tests," the officer said.

A case under appropriate sections of law is being registered, the officer added.