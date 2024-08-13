JNU, Jamia retain top ranks in NIRF university category

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have retained the second and third positions respectively in the ninth edition of the National Institutional Ranking and Framework (NIRF). Meanwhile, Delhi University has also made an appearance in the top 10 universities category this year, securing sixth place.

Jamia Millia Islamia retained the third rank in the university category for the third consecutive year in the NIRF ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education while Jamia Hamdard emerged as the best university for pharmacy.

Prof Mohammad Shakeel, Officiating Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Jamia expressing his delight on the achievement. “The credit goes to the hard work of teachers and the discipline of our students. Our non-teaching staff who put their sweat and blood into maintaining the standard of the university also deserve this recognition. It’s easy to achieve the top spot but difficult to maintain it. Teachers and researchers in our university contributed immensely in achieving this feat by producing quality research. I would like to congratulate all of them.”

JNU V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit remarked, “JNU has consistently done very well in national and international rankings. JNU should be given the tag of Institute of Eminence; the grant will be great aid to our infrastructure and research rankings.”

Pandit attributed the success to teachers, students and non-teaching staff, congratulating them on the success. “I thank the entire epistemic community of JNU for working towards maintaining highest academic standards... upholding an inclusive and equitable environment on campus,” she said.

DU improved its rank from 11 to six while six DU colleges were ranked among top 10 colleges in the NIRF. The first three places have been bagged by DU colleges with Hindu College ranked first, Miranda House on second and St Stephen’s College on third place.