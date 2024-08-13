Tihar Jail warns Kejriwal for misusing prison communication privileges

NEW DELHI: Tihar jail administration on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the latter has abused the privileges granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules by sending a letter to LG VK Saxena

Kejriwal wrote a letter to the LG last week stating that Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the tricolour during the Delhi government’s Independence Day programme in his place as he was lodged in jail.

The prison authorities said that the letter was “an abuse of privileges” granted to Kejriwal under the Delhi Prison Rules and advised him “to desist from any such impermissible activity” or else his privileges would be curtailed.

The letter cited Rule 588, which states that the contents of all letters written by prisoners shall be limited to private matters. “No letter shall sent by a prisoner until the superintendent has satisfied itis not objectionable’,” it added.