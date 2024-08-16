Centuries old iconic sweet shop--Ghantewala reopens in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk has got its iconic centuries-old sweet shop—Ghantewala—back after about nine years. The outlet-- which was once famous for delicacies such as Sohan Halwa, Karachi Halwa, Aloo Laccha, Dalmoth and Pista Lauj—reopened on Friday following a simple ceremony in the presence of family members.
The completely newly designed outlet at the same location will also offer Chhola-Bhatura and Delhi’s popular ‘Chaat’. Also, as always the brand will continue to use desi ghee for all their preparations. It has also introduced Gluten-free delicacies like Ragi (Finger Lillet) Laddu and sweetmeats made of dry fruits, which contain less sugar.
The seventh-generation descendant of Lala Sukh Ram, who established the original ghantewala in 1790 in Shahjahanabad popularly known as 'Purani Dilli', shut down in 2015 after it had become difficult to run his workshop due to stringent licensing norms. According to Sushant, he had planned to restart the operation long ago; however, given the Covid pandemic; he confined him to online business only.
People’s affection has compelled us to open a physical outlet, added Sushant.
“Demand for our traditional sweet items was high. That is why we started our online store also. But I think it is the right time to start a store in Chandni Chowk. My son is Aryan, who has acquired a degree from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bengaluru and has also joined a centuries-old family business,” he said.
A sweet shop woven with the threads of a storied past
Established during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II, the shop was more of an emotion for people of yesteryears. Among many of its renowned patrons were including politicians, diplomats, and film celebrities were first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Mohammad Rafi and several others. Ghantewala has also supplied sweets for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's wedding.
The mission of Ghantewala in this new avatar is to modernize the techniques of creating and operating while keeping in touch with the roots of the business.
“I grew up surrounded by festivities, sweets, and celebrations, thanks to the legacy crafted by my forefathers. I was raised on stories of the legendary Ghantewala, a family tradition of over 200 years old. Today, it is a matter of pride for me that the family business is returning in a new avatar, with my son Aryan Jain, the 8th-generation custodian, leading the way by revamping the brand into a modern QSR. This revival is not just a testament to a continued legacy but also a promise to serve patrons with the best quality and experience,” Sushant said.
The director of Ghantewala Aryan Jain said he is excited to reopen the family’s over two centuries-old establishment and determined to honour its rich history while infusing it with new energy.
“As a child I stood in awe of my father, watching him with admiration as he upheld the family’s legacy. Inspired by him, I developed a passion for the hospitality industry and took a degree from the Institute of Hotel Management. The idea is to preserve a piece of heritage and build a future that resonates with both tradition and modernity,” he said.