Centuries old iconic sweet shop--Ghantewala reopens in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk has got its iconic centuries-old sweet shop—Ghantewala—back after about nine years. The outlet-- which was once famous for delicacies such as Sohan Halwa, Karachi Halwa, Aloo Laccha, Dalmoth and Pista Lauj—reopened on Friday following a simple ceremony in the presence of family members.

The completely newly designed outlet at the same location will also offer Chhola-Bhatura and Delhi’s popular ‘Chaat’. Also, as always the brand will continue to use desi ghee for all their preparations. It has also introduced Gluten-free delicacies like Ragi (Finger Lillet) Laddu and sweetmeats made of dry fruits, which contain less sugar.

The seventh-generation descendant of Lala Sukh Ram, who established the original ghantewala in 1790 in Shahjahanabad popularly known as 'Purani Dilli', shut down in 2015 after it had become difficult to run his workshop due to stringent licensing norms. According to Sushant, he had planned to restart the operation long ago; however, given the Covid pandemic; he confined him to online business only.

People’s affection has compelled us to open a physical outlet, added Sushant.

“Demand for our traditional sweet items was high. That is why we started our online store also. But I think it is the right time to start a store in Chandni Chowk. My son is Aryan, who has acquired a degree from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bengaluru and has also joined a centuries-old family business,” he said.