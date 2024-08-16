DU deliberately keeping reserved seats vacant: DTF

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Teacher’s Union, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), has alleged that several departments and colleges are deliberatly, marking the reserved category seats as “Not Found Suitable” (NFS).

In a letter written to the VC, the DTF shared the figures and stated that it is evident that NFS has been used “rampantly” across the departments to “deliberately keep” reserved positions unfilled even where candidates were available and shortlisted for the interview.

“The dignity and reputation of Delhi University lie in tatters as the university continues to fail in properly implementing principles of social justice in letter and spirit. We would like to draw your attention to the fact that our elected Academic Council members in several Academic Council meetings have repeatedly demanded from you that this nefarious cycle of NFS must stop and that as the Vice Chancellor, it is your responsibility to ensure that people from Reserved Categories are not denied justice,” the DTF in the letter stated.

The DTF president Rajib Ray said, “The verbal assurances have failed to materialise as cases of NFS continue to pile up. We draw special attention to the recent interviews held in some University Departments for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor. The minutes of the meetings are a shocking revelation of how the university has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to reservation.”

Ray said the DU faculty is worried as suitable candidates are being denied. Several attempts to reach the university for comments by this newspaper, went in vain.