Delhi, Kashmiri gates to be restored

NEW DELHI: After years of neglect, the two of the four surviving gates of Shahjahanabad—the capital city of Mughal emperor Shahjahan in Delhi—are being spruced up to greet the visitors and heritage enthusiasts.

Delhi Gate and Kashmere Gate-Mori Gate will soon have benches, ramps, tactile pathways and new signages. The plan is also to illuminate both sites.

Under the monument adoption scheme—Adopt A Heritage 2.0 of the culture ministry—these two gates have been handed to Red Tape Ltd for a period of five years. Besides cleaning the monuments, close circuit television (CCTV) cameras and heritage walks are also proposed. Wheelchairs may also be made available at the sites.

The city, established in the 17th century, was surrounded by an imposing wall with 14 gates, 14 wickets, and small entrances. Over the years, portions of the fortification’s gates were demolished to pave the way for the expansion and development of the city, and some parts fell prey to encroachment. At present, some length of the wall in Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate are and four gates, including Ajmeri Gate and Turkman Gate have survived.

Delhi Gate, built in 1638-39, was the biggest gateway in the south of Shahjahanabad. It presently stands at the Bahadur Shah Zafar—Jawaharlal Nehru Marg—Netaji Subhash Marg crossing near Ambedkar Stadium. The British used Kashmere Gate, located near ISBT, to prevent mutineers from entering the city in 1857. Mori Gate was demolished in 1867. All that remains is a part of the gate’s wall, which is near Tees Hazari court complex.

Under the scheme, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) signs Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various agencies or corporate for the adoption of monuments. The companies or corporate develop and maintain amenities while the restoration and conservation work is taken care of by the Survey.