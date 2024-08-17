HC slams MCD inaction over illegal Rajokri construction

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has come under fire for failing to act on unauthorised construction in southwest Delhi’s Rajokri, despite demolition orders. The Delhi High Court rebuked the civic body while hearing a petition urging the MCD and other relevant authorities to address the illegal construction on a Rajokri plot.

Justice Sachin Datta, who presided over the case, highlighted the MCD’s inability to enforce its demolition order issued on October 9, 2023. The petitioner argued that despite the demolition order, the unauthorised construction continued unabated, with the MCD failing to intervene effectively.

The high court said, “This court cannot permit a situation where rampant unauthorised construction continues to be raised with impunity, and the municipal authority fails or is unable to take requisite action and, is thereby, virtually reduced to a hapless spectator.”

The case took another turn when the land’s occupier filed an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal of the MCD (ATMCD), challenging the demolition order. On January 18 this year, the ATMCD directed the MCD to conduct a hearing with the occupier and issue a fresh order within a month. However, the MCD did not comply with this directive within the stipulated time, only issuing a new demolition order on March 26.